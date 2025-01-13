Hundreds protest in northeast Fresno against recent Border Patrol arrests in Central Valley

Hundreds protested in northeast Fresno Sunday after border patrol agents detained dozens of migrants across the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After border patrol agents were spotted across the Central Valley and dozens of migrants were detained, several large protests are now beginning to pop up across the region.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in Northeast Fresno to show their solidarity for the undocumented community.

A sea of Mexican and American flags lined the streets near Blackstone and Nees in Northeast Fresno Sunday. Drivers in support honking their horns as protestors changed chants of 'Si Se Puede.'

This comes after 78 undocumented migrants were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents across Kern and Fresno Counties last week.

Gabriel Viarolin, a farmworker from Madera, on the picket line, he says because he and his community do not deserve to live in fear.

"How am I going to leave in the morning? I work in Madera, and I heard they were on Seventh Street in Madera. I cross that street every day. How am I going to cross that street again? I'm going to stay home instead," says Gabriel Viarolin, Madera Farmworker.

Viarolin tells Action News he's hearing many farmworkers are not planning to not return to work on Monday.

"The only thing that's going to happen is that we're not going to go to work, and I think that's going to affect the economy," says Viarolin.

The central valley is at the forefront of the immigration debate. A similar protest was held in Bakersfield just days ago. Organizers in Fresno say their message is the same.

"We feed this country so they're literally biting the hands that feed them. Don't bite the hands that feed you," says Flor Martinez Zaragosa, Social Media Activist.

The crowd grew by the hour as word spread online. Social Media activist Flor Martinez Zaragosa traveled from Bakersfield, calling on her hundreds of thousands of followers to join the movement.

"Right now, social media is very active in this movement and that's exactly what we're looking to do because we need to utilize these tools that we didn't have before us that Cesar Chavez and MLK didn't have before us. We need to utilize it now more than ever," says Martinez Zaragosa.

According to the Border Patrol, all of those detained had criminal histories, but state leaders are contradicting that claim, in a press conference Saturday, saying farm workers were also among those targeted.

"We are not going to sit back anymore. All the youth, all these people that are here today and all these people across the country are going to fight back against deportation, against family separations, because enough has been enough," says Martinez Zaragosa.

