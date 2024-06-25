Ice cream recall: Products sold by Jeni's, Chipwich, more brands may have listeria contamination

CHICAGO -- Totally Cool, Inc., a Maryland-based company, is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products due to the possibility of listeria contamination.
The products were sold by popular brands like Jeni's, Hershey's, Chipwich, Dolcezza and more.
Recalled Friendly's Ice Cream products
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, people with weakened immune systems and the elderly. It causes symptoms like high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women.
Totally Cool said the products were sold nationwide. They have since ceased production and distribution of the products, but is taking preventative measures but also recalling them. If you have any of the affected products, you can either return it to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of it immediately. Do not consume the affected products.
Complete list of recalled ice cream
Friendly's
- 60 fl oz Celebration Ice Cream Cake
- 40 fl oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake
Abilyn's Frozen Bakery
- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 30 fl oz 6" Ice Cream Cake
- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 60 fl oz 8" Ice Cream Cake
- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery For Love of Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake
- Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake
Hershey's Ice Cream
- 38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake
- 110 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake
- 4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones
- 4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches
Yelloh!
- 4 fl oz Vanilla Nut Ice Cream Sundae Cones
- 4 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Sundae Cones
- 4 fl oz Pecan Praline Ice Cream Sundae Cones
- 4 fl oz Chip & Mint Ice Cream Sundae Cones
- 4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 4 fl oz Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
Marco
- 3.8 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 3.8 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 16 fl oz Dulce De Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel and Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
Jeni's
- 3.5 fl oz Chocolate Silk Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 3.5 fl oz Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert
- 3.5 fl oz Mint Chocolate Truffle Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 3.5 fl oz Triple Berry Tart Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Cumberland Farms
- Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz
- Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz
The Frozen Farmer
- 4 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa's Cookies Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 16 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa's Cookies
- 16 fl oz Strawberry Sorbet Pints
- 16 fl oz Raspberry Sorbet Pints
- 16 fl oz Orange Cream Frobert Pints
- 16 fl oz Watermelon Sorbet Pints
ChipWich
- 4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich 10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 Pack
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
- 16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
AMAFruits
- 3 gallon Acai Sorbet Tubs
- 3 gallon Dragon Fruit Sorbet Tubs
Taharka
- 16 fl oz Honey Graham Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Pints
Dolcezza Gelato
- 16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints
LaSalle
- 16 fl oz Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Raspberry Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pints
- 16 fl oz Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pints
