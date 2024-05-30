With increase in fires, crews recommend creating defensible space

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have contained the Mateo Fire, which burned hundreds of acres in Fresno County east of Mendota.

Firefighters say a car caught fire, then the wind helped the flames spread.

It comes a day after crews battled the Pepper Fire on the other side of Fresno County.

It torched nearly 30 acres and destroyed a house.

"The way it's already starting it looks like it's going to be a busy fire season," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown from Fresno County Fire/CAL FIRE.

Across the board -- no matter where the fire burns and who fights it, the message from firefighters is the same.

"Defensible space is something we're going to preach throughout the fire season," said Battalion Chief Dan Urias from Fresno County Fire/CAL FIRE.

"If you haven't got the weeds down by now, this is a good reminder to get them down," said Battalion Chief Andrew Overbay Madera County Fire/CAL FIRE.

"We encourage all homeowners to keep their grass and brush cut around the structures. It helps us make a tremendous impact," said Chief Dustin Hail from Fresno County Fire/CAL FIRE.

We saw firsthand how much clearing out brush and tall grass can help at the Sky Harbour Fire on Monday.

Firefighters credited the yard maintenance of the homeowners with helping reduce the spread and destruction of houses.

If you haven't bolstered the defensible space around your house yet, here's what CAL FIRE recommends:

Keep the first 5 feet from your house clear of anything that can spark, including bark or mulch.

Trim grass and clear dead or dry vegetation for the next 30 feet from your house.

And continue clearing potential fuel within 100 feet or the property line, that means grass should be no taller than four inches.

