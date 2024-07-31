Fresno City Council lays out proposed changes for future Arthop events

An informational forum is being held Wednesday night to discuss the future of Arthop and Fulton Street events in the city of Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of ArtHop will look much different under the City of Fresno's proposed changes.

On Wednesday, Fresno City Council man Miguel Arias laid out plans for a monthly street fair held one Wednesday per month.

It would replace the current outdoor vendors at Arthop and would be free other than required permits.

The city would also close a section of Fulton street to make more space, while providing additional officers to help with crime and trash services.

Earlier this month, Arias announced Arthop would be moved completely indoors, starting Thursday, August 1.

Some residents spoke out against the proposed changes, saying moving to Wednesday would not bring in the same size crowds.