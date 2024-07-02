Interim Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto gets candid on career and goals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's new interim police chief is taking over during a time of turmoil, but she has a wealth of experience to guide her.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto was appointed to lead the department of nearly 900 officers on June 13. That's the same day former Chief Paco Balderrama was put on leave - during an investigation into an inappropriate off-duty relationship he had with an officer's wife.

Less than two weeks later on July 25, Balderrama stepped down.

The mayor and city manager are sitting down this week to set their expectations in their search for a new leader, but Mayor Jerry Dyer says the process could take four to five months.

Casto has her priorities set for as long as she remains in the position, first and foremost protecting the community and building trust, starting in the department.

"If employees are really unhappy and don't trust leadership, they're not performing at optimum level," Casto said. "So that's our job, my team and I, to help keep that, keep the officers supported, but also hold them accountable that way that we have trust with the community and can do a better job policing them."

Casto says she hasn't decided yet if she'll apply to be the permanent chief.

"This is a huge city. It deserves nothing less than a chief that's fully committed," Casto said. "And that's me right now, for the future, I don't know. I'll have to think about that."

She says that decision will be a family one, including her husband and fellow Fresno officer, Steve Casto. He is a sergeant in the support division working on Axon software development.

Nepotism rules do not prevent Casto from taking on the chief position if she does apply because she will not be in direct command of her husband.

Recently, negotiations to renew the Axon contract for both tasers and body cameras were delayed in city hall. Casto says it was disappointing but she understands the concerns.

"We have to be transparent. I can't just talk about the importance of trust and transparency and not live it," Casto said. "So there were questions that actually deserved an answer. We have those answers."

Casto has served with the Fresno Police Department for nearly 30 years.

Fresh out of high school, she became a cadet in 1996 and was hired by the department in 1997.

She's risen through the ranks, holding many roles, including working in internal affairs and as a union representative for officers accused of misconduct.

"It's sort of like an attorney might, you know, sometimes be a prosecutor and other times on the defense. But it was very interesting to help get a bigger picture of both sides of the entire investigation..." Casto said. "...It's just a great way to be well rounded and actually help conduct more thorough investigations."

Casto is eager to develop more relationships with community organizations.

In 2022, she was named one of Marjaree Mason Center's Top Ten Professional Women. She now serves on the board of the organization, which provides shelter and services for those affected by domestic violence.

Balderrama is with the department until July 25, working in an advisory role.

Casto says she hasn't settled into the position yet enough to reach out to him for guidance but adds she has received many supportive messages from local leaders.

Casto was already the highest-ranking woman in the department, and if she pursues the permanent role, she could become the city's first female chief.

