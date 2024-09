Investigation underway after body found in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in the city of Madera.

Officers responded to the area around 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of Tozer and Clinton Streets.

Officials currently investigating what led to their death and have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Madera Police Department.

