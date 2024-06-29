No jail time for Fresno police officer who hit and killed pedestrian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was sentenced this week to one-year probation and 400 hours of community service for running over and killing a pedestrian.

Officer Benito Soto pled no contest on Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

Investigators say Soto was texting while driving his police car west on Fresno Street when he struck 51-year-old Jose Pulido on September 5th 2020.

Authorities say the officer had the green light at the time and hit Pulido as he entered the crosswalk pushing a bicycle.

Pulido died later at the hospital.

The officer must complete at least 200 community service hours by September 26th.

Soto also has a court hearing that same day to make sure he's completed that time.