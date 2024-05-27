Japanese-American soldiers remembered during Memorial Day at Roeding Park

Organizers hope it helped the younger generation understand the sacrifices of those who came before them and the significance.

Dozens of people gathered at Roeding Park to pay tribute to the Japanese-American soldiers who were killed in World War II.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across the Central Valley, Memorial Day services were held to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The names of 29 military members are etched into the Japanese-American War Memorial.

"It's very gratifying to see that there's still support and remembrance of our heroes, and they are heroes," shared Dale Ikeda, Co-chair of the Central California District Chapter of the Japanese American Citizen League.

JACL held the 72nd Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Memorial Day service, which included the placing of the wreaths at the memorial and a brief history of the Japanese-American experience.

"Their story is one of the need to defend liberty, wherever it is threatened - foreign and domestic," Ikeda said.

Among the dozens who paid tribute Monday morning was former congressional candidate Michael Maher, a veteran of Japanese-American descent, whose parents also served in the military.

For Maher, it's important to recognize the contributions made by Japanese-American service members.

"One of the things that was brought up at the memorial -- the only two Medal of Honor recipients are Japanese-Americans," Maher said. "They are from and born in the Central Valley."

Local Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts assisted in the memorial.

Organizers hope it helped the younger generation understand the sacrifices of those who came before them and the significance.

"They paved the way for our generation and future generations to enjoy the liberties of America and to stand as free and equal members of our society," said Ikeda.

