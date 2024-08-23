Jason Oliveira celebrating 20 years at ABC30 Action News

He was surprised on air Friday morning by Jessica Harrington and Christine Gregory with a Simba plaque to celebrate the milestone.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- August 23, 2024, marks 20 years at ABC30 for anchor Jason Oliveira.

He started at Action News in 2004 after graduating from Tulare Union High School and Cal State Fullerton.

Jason began his career at ABC30 as a sports reporter before going on to report and anchor our daily newscasts.

As a member of The Society of Portuguese-American Students Hall of Fame, Jason is still very active in the local Portuguese community.

From all of us at ABC30, congratulations to Jason on this remarkable accomplishment, and thank you for your commitment to the Central Valley community!