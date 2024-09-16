Jury begins hearing testimony in Fresno murder trial

Investigators say they have videos from the scenes, and much more evidence will come out in the days ahead.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury is now hearing testimony and seeing evidence in a murder trial.

Christopher Williams has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kylin Baca-Fullmer in July 2021.

Prosecutors made their opening arguments on Monday.

They've charged Williams with murder, shooting at a car, and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

Police say a ShotSpotter sensor picked up on 13 shots near the corner of Calwa and Bardell Avenues in Southwest Fresno.

When investigators arrived, they found Baca-Fullmer dead in the driver's seat of a car.

Just moments before, he was on a Facebook Live.

A piece of evidence that could be key.

"You will hear Mr. Kylin Baca-Fullmer say certain things, describing that he believes he's being followed," said prosecutor Ismail Aliyev.

Williams has denied all the charges against him several times, including just two weeks ago.

On Monday, defense attorney Curtis Sok pushed back on the evidence prosecutors plan to present.

Sok says Williams was only arrested because he's a gang member.

"And what we have here is suspicious. Maybe highly suspicious of Williams, but not a case or evidence beyond a reasonable doubt," said Sok.

Prosecutors have also charged a second man with the same three charges.

Kevin Coleman has pleaded not guilty and court records show he'll appear before a judge in his own case on Tuesday.

Investigators say they have videos from the scenes, and much more evidence will come out in the days ahead.

