Keeping a lice-free environment with students back in the classroom

With kids back in the classroom after several weeks off from school, it can also serve as a breeding ground for unwanted critters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They're pesky problems that can create a hairy situation.

"This is a common childhood infection," said Dr. Hailey Nelson with Valley Children's Hospital. "The good news is though, lice themselves do not actually carry infections. So you may have an infestation of them in your child's scalp, but your child's not going to get sick from them."

Health experts say there are about 6 to 12 million lice infestations each year nationwide among school children, with ages 3 to 11 being the most vulnerable.

"It's spread through head-to-head contact so that the hair is touching it," said Dr. Nelson. "The lice are able to crawl over."

The FDA says cases of lice tend to peak during the fall and again in January. At the Fresno Unified School District, leaders say for them, lice is a year-round problem. There are protocols in place to prevent an outbreak.

"We have a no Live Lice Policy," said Wendy Price with the Department of Health Service at FUSD. "Once the student has been identified with live lice, we do contact the parent. At that point, they can go home and receive treatment that day. They're then expected to return to school the next day so they're not missing class time."

The district also offers resources and help for families if their child catches lice.

One of the resources offered by the Fresno Unified School District is a lice-zapping comb. If a student needs treatment, they can go see their school nurse, where a comb is then given to them for free.

Price said the comb is a battery-operated electric fine tooth comb, which kills the lice on contact.

Doctors say one of the most effective ways to get rid of the tiny, troubling insect is to treat it with medication and steer clear of home remedies. They also recommend families take the extra step to do a little deep cleaning.

"So we're going to wash our bedding, our pillows, our stuffed animals in high heat," said Dr. Nelson. "You want to use warm water and high heat for the dryer."

