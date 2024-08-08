Kids go back to school during excessive heat Valley-wide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the next few weeks, school will be back in session across the Valley.

Burrel Union Elementary School in Riverdale celebrated its first day on Wednesday. However, due to the excessive heat, the school was extra cautious.

Officials say it was treated almost like a rainy day situation.

"I always tell teachers and kids, if you see any children overheated, please report to the office immediately. Let us know so we can come to their aid," says Elizabeth Runyon, Superintendent and Principal of Burrel Union Elementary School.

The small rural school is unique because it spans grades pre-k through 8th. The administration says they're having to get creative to keep all ages safe.

They've installed refillable water stations across the campus and promoted the use of their shaded areas. Teachers are also instructed to conduct physical education indoors until triple-digit temperatures let up.

Superintendent and Principal Elizabeth Runyon says she's putting an emphasis on dressing properly for the weather.

"I know kids love to wear hoodies. It's kind of their thing, but in 100+ degrees, they're wearing sweatshirts," says Runyon.

The school implemented breaks to cool off mixed in with enrichment after recess. Mrs. Reyes' class took the time to draw before getting back to learning.

In just the month of July, the country saw four heat-related deaths among children. Valley Children's Hospital told Action News they're seeing an uptick in heat illness here locally.

"We have seen a number of children come into the hospital, either been out in the direct sun for too long, or not been taking the appropriate steps, for example, to hydrate or get into the shade," says MaryJo Quintero, Valley Children's Hospital Emergency Room Nurse.

Experts urge parents to pack electrolyte-rich foods and drinks in their kids' lunches, like dried fruits and nuts. But make sure the drinks do not contain caffeine.

"Things like a Red Bull or other energy drinks are not rehydration drinks. They are energy drinks, and that's not what we want to be going with our kids," says Quintero.

The heat, a new norm, many are bracing for.

"We know that heat can last up until the Fall. We just have to take it easy," says Runyon.

