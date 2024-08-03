Accuweather Alerts in place as many go back to school in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CTEC High School in Central Fresno is gearing up for the first day of school.

But it's crunch time as the campus remains without functioning AC.

"We're in the process right now changing out all of our air-conditioning units. We're working together to make sure every single classroom is situated for kids. We have to," said Jonathan Delano, Director of Career Technical Education Charter.

The project was set to be completed much earlier but took longer than expected.

"We're definitely crossing our fingers and we'll all be here over the weekend to make sure that it's set," said Delano.

AccuWeather Alerts are in place for early next week, as temperatures are expected to reach into the upper triple digits.

Tuesday, getting close to possibly breaking the record of 110 set back in 1902.

With PE scheduled for Monday, CTEC is ready to move that indoors if necessary.

"When it's over 100 you have to make sure you have water available and make sure that there's opportunities for them to have breaks when they need to have it, so we just make sure that those things are all taken care of," said Delano.

The heat though not dimming anticipation for students and parents.

"I'm really excited you know; I'm really excited about the school. This school seems like it's going to offer so much security and that's important for me for my son," said Sonia

Districts across the valley like Tulare City Schools are keeping a close eye on local alerts and direction from the CDC and National Weather Service.

Superintendent Ira Porchia says he's also monitoring air quality because of their proximity to the SQF Complex Fire.

"Unfortunately, we've been affected from the air quality from fires for quite a few years now, but we do a really good job of making sure we check the air quality daily and anytime that its bad here, we try to keep our students and staff out of it," said Porchia.

Summer like conditions following students into the beginning of the school year as many districts have now adapted to an earlier start time.

"This is the wonderful Tulare area, so we do know we're going to have to do, to deal with that at the very beginning until late October. And that's why we always constantly trying to plan ahead so that we make sure that everybody's safe and hydrated and having fun but being safe," sad Porchia.

