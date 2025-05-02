At least one person injured in Reedley shooting, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Reedley.

The shooting happened in the area of El Dorado and Columbia avenues around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers confirmed that at least one person was found shot at the scene.

Police did not provide any other details about the victim or the shooting.

Kings Canyon Unified says Grant Middle School and Mountain View School were placed on lockdown for the incident but that has since been lifted.

The district says students inside both school sites are safe.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department.

