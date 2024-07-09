Lemoore city council approves one percent sales tax measure on November ballot

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore City Council has approved a one percent sales tax measure to be placed on the November ballot.

The unanimous vote follows a review of the city's expenses.

The council says revenue has failed to keep up despite multiple steps to reduce spending, including freezing vacant positions and eliminating departments.

The mayor and council have held several public presentations,

They believe a one percent sales tax is the only long-term solution to produce significant revenue.

Of 29 area cities, only Hanford and Lemoore do not have a local option sales tax, and both have November ballot measures.

