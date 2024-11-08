Lemoore College unveils new 'H.O.P.E. Podcast Studio'

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's lights, cameras, action in the brand new H.O.P.E. Podcast Studio at Lemoore College.

"It's top of the line, state-of-the-art," Zara Sims, Lemoore College Director of Having Opportunity and Purpose through Education (HOPE) said.

The four-mic set-up with a multicamera shot, mood lighting and faux brick walls makes it feel like a fancy Hollywood studio.

"We wanted to make it a space where students feel like they're in a real environment," Sims said.

Sims says that thanks to a generous donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, they are able to serve the underserved by providing access to spaces like this.

"We wanted to really have something that resonates with students, where they can feel comfortable, they can come in, they can jam, they can play music, they can do their spoken word," Sims said.

College President James Preston says the studio will provide a place to share about curriculum, ongoing events and, most importantly, tell stories.

Preston says he's working on a podcast called "Stay Golden," which will feature alumni success stories.

He says he's also interested in seeing how faculty will use the space for their classes.

"I love the idea of a student driving to school, listening to a 20-minute podcast about the content of the day before they hop in class," Preston said.

Sims says he hopes students use the podcast studio as a place to be their authentic selves.

"It's important that students know that this is for them. This is for their voice and we are providing this space for them," Sims said.

Podcast production is already underway.

The president expects to have his first episode out in November.

Faculty and students will have access to the podcast studio in the spring semester.

