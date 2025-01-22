List of states suing Trump administration over birthright citizenship executive order

President Donald Trump is back in power after a four-year absence.
On Monday, he wasted no time signing a slew of executive orders, including one that would end birthright citizenship.
RELATED | Trump signs executive order ending birthright citizenship, other immigration actions
The order calls for federal agencies to stop issuing citizenship documents to children of US non-citizens.
As of Tuesday, attorneys general from 22 states and the ACLU have launched legal challenges against the executive order.
Two cities, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have also joined a lawsuit.
MORE: What is an executive order? A look at Trump's tool for quickly reshaping government
Nonprofit groups in Massachusetts and New Hampshire also filed federal lawsuits against the order on Monday.
You can find a list of all 22 states suing to block the Trump administration's birthright citizenship executive order, below:
1. Arizona
2. California
3. Colorado
4. Connecticut
5. Delaware
6. Hawaii
7. Illinois
8. Maine
9. Maryland
10. Massachusetts
11. Michigan
12. Minnesota
13. Nevada
14. New Jersey
15. New Mexico
16. New York
17. North Carolina
18. Oregon
29. Rhode Island
20. Vermont
21. Washington
22. Wisconsin