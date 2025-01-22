List of states suing Trump administration over birthright citizenship executive order

President Donald Trump is back in power after a four-year absence.

On Monday, he wasted no time signing a slew of executive orders, including one that would end birthright citizenship.

RELATED | Trump signs executive order ending birthright citizenship, other immigration actions

The order calls for federal agencies to stop issuing citizenship documents to children of US non-citizens.

As of Tuesday, attorneys general from 22 states and the ACLU have launched legal challenges against the executive order.

Two cities, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have also joined a lawsuit.

MORE: What is an executive order? A look at Trump's tool for quickly reshaping government

Nonprofit groups in Massachusetts and New Hampshire also filed federal lawsuits against the order on Monday.

You can find a list of all 22 states suing to block the Trump administration's birthright citizenship executive order, below:

1. Arizona

2. California

3. Colorado

4. Connecticut

5. Delaware

6. Hawaii

7. Illinois

8. Maine

9. Maryland

10. Massachusetts

11. Michigan

12. Minnesota

13. Nevada

14. New Jersey

15. New Mexico

16. New York

17. North Carolina

18. Oregon

29. Rhode Island

20. Vermont

21. Washington

22. Wisconsin