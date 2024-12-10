Little Women: A Victorian Christmas Card playing in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a classic tale following the lives, loves and tribulations of four sisters growing up during the American Civil War.

The Good Company Players' latest production "Little Women: A Victorian Christmas Card" is being performed at the 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District.

Mark Standriff, who plays "Papa March," joined Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos and Alec Nolan to talk about what's new about this adaptation.

"Little Women: A Victorian Christmas Card" runs through December 22nd at Good Company Player's Second Space Theatre.

You can purchase tickets in advance here.