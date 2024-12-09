Police to provide new details on deadly northeast Fresno accidental shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department will be providing an update on a deadly shooting in northeast Fresno that claimed a woman's life.

It happened Friday night on Fresno Street and San Jose Avenue at the Butterfly Grove Apartment complex.

Police say the shooting was accidental.

A woman in her 20s was shot in one of the units but made her way outside to a friend's car, where first responders found her.

They rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives have not yet said what led up to the shooting or identified the woman.

Stay with Action News as we will be streaming Frenso Police's scheduled news conference at 11:30 a.m.