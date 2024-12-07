Woman dies after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was shot in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6 pm inside of an apartment near Fresno Street and San Jose Avenue.

Fresno police say they found woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound in a car near the entrance of the apartment complex.

Investigators believe the woman's friends had been trying to take her to the hospital.

She was taken the rest of the way to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Officers are still working to figure out if the gun was fired by accident or on purpose.

Police have not yet released any other details.

