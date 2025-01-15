24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Living Spaces furniture store coming to northeast Fresno

According to the Living Spaces website, a grand opening VIP event will take place on Thursday, February 6.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 3:09PM
Living Spaces furniture store coming to northeast Fresno
A popular and affordable furniture store is coming to Fresno. The signage for the new Living Spaces can now be seen from Highway 41 near Alluvial.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular and affordable furniture store is coming to northeast Fresno.

The signage for the new Living Spaces can now be seen from Highway 41 near Alluvial.

The company offers a variety of indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as decorating tips.

According to the Living Spaces website, a grand opening VIP event will take place on Thursday, February 6.

The hours for the new location have not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW