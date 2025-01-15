Living Spaces furniture store coming to northeast Fresno

According to the Living Spaces website, a grand opening VIP event will take place on Thursday, February 6.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular and affordable furniture store is coming to northeast Fresno.
The signage for the new Living Spaces can now be seen from Highway 41 near Alluvial.
The company offers a variety of indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as decorating tips.
The hours for the new location have not yet been announced.