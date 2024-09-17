Livingston City Council votes to authorize legal action over fire house closure

To keep Station 96 open, Merced County would need to spend $6.9 million to hire more firefighters.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Livingston City Council recently voted to authorize legal action against Merced County after county officials voted to close a popular CAL FIRE station.

The decision comes after the county voted to close CAL FIRE Station 96 in Livingston and McKee Fire Station 85 due to staffing concerns.

Right now, the county only has one person staffing three of its stations 24 hours a day, but CAL FIRE requires two.

"I think it's the biggest mistake the county has ever made," said Livingston City Councilmember Robert Wallis.

Wallis says keeping the station open is a matter of life or death.

"I've had eight stents in, I've had four heart attacks, I'm still here, the fire department got to me right away. The ambulance took me, they saved my life. There's a lot of other people in the city who's in the same boat," said Wallis .

To keep Station 96 open, the county would need to spend $6.9 million to hire more firefighters.

It's money the county has previously said it doesn't have.

Action News reached out to the Livingston mayor and city manager.

The two officials say they can't speak on closed session discussions, but they did share a statement that says, in part:

"The City continues to work towards a collaborative solution with the County which ensures Station 96 remains open for Livingston and nearby County residents. However, we will consider all our options to protect the health and safety of the City of Livingston. Fire protection remains a top priority for the City of Livingston."



We did reach out to Merced County for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

