Local comedian Paul Rodriguez performing free show at Eagle Mountain Casino

Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for a free comedy show this Sunday.

Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for a free comedy show this Sunday.

Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for a free comedy show this Sunday.

Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for a free comedy show this Sunday.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for a free comedy show this Sunday.

1,800 seats will be available as comedian Paul Rodriguez, a Central Valley native, takes the stage.

The free show comes two weeks after comedian George Lopez walked off the stage during a sold-out show at the casino.

Paul says he is not here to replace Lopez, but he looks forward to his homecoming this weekend.

"I'm like an expecting mom right now, I am nervous I am waiting to deliver a show if you will, but I have been doing this so long there is a good adrenaline when you are excited about doing a show," said Paul.

Eagle Mountain says they want to move on from the Lopez incident.

They refunded all ticket holders and also offered them free tickets to a different show of their choice.

They hope that bringing in Rodriguez for a free show is another way to show guests that they care about their experience.

"I really wanna thank the Tule River tribe and Eagle Mountain casino for taking a stance on this and going, 'You know what? We are not here to charge our guests this Sunday. We want them to laugh have a good time and it's going to be for free," explained Joey Perez, the Director of Marketing for Eagle Mountain Casino.

Zenaida Garcia drove an hour to see Lopez.

Now, she plans to hit the road early on Sunday to check-in for the Rodriguez show.

"I am leaving here at about 8:30 or 8:45 in the morning at least to try and get my ticket, to see how it goes but I am excited," mentioned Zenaida.

Check-in begins at 10 am on Sunday.

Once you check in you will get a wristband and can enjoy the casino's amenities until the comedy show starts.

It is a first come first serve basis, so the casino encourages people to become Legacy Reward members, which is free, to experience faster wait lines.

The show starts at 5 pm.

To learn more visit here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.