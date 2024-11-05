Local Democrats and Republicans reflect on final hours ahead of election

The Fresno County Elections Office was hard at work Monday processing vote-by-mail and early ballots ahead of Tuesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Elections Office was hard at work Monday processing vote-by-mail and early ballots ahead of Tuesday.

Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says they've been receiving more than 10,000 vote-by-mail ballots a day.

Part of what's driving people to the polls are the groups and organizations working to get out the vote.

"There's a lot of important stuff on the ballot here locally and in the state," said Nav Gurm, former president of Fresno County Young Democrats.

Gurm has been canvassing in districts throughout the Central Valley, noting the importance of our region to the balance of power in Washington D.C.

"This is where the House majority runs, thorugh the Central Valley with the CA-22 race, the CA-13 race with Congressman John Duarte and Adam Gray," said Gurm.

That race, which is close and a rematch, is one all eyes are watching.

"Of course, Congressman Duarte's race is a big one," said Liz Kolstad, chairwoman of the Fresno County Republican Party.

"Locally as well we have a supervisor race for Bredefeld and Brandau so those will be some of the one's we'll be looking at."

Over the past several months, local Republicans and Democrats have been knocking on doors and making phone calls, encouraging people to vote.

Now, both sides are waiting to see how everything plays out tomorrow, when heavy turnout is expected all day, until polls close at 8 p.m.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.