Firefighters are up against the gusty Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, and tough terrain.

Dozens of local firefighters are in Ventura County to help fight the Mountain Fire.

Local firefighters help fight Mountain Fire in Ventura County Dozens of local firefighters are in Ventura County to help fight the Mountain Fire.

Local firefighters help fight Mountain Fire in Ventura County Dozens of local firefighters are in Ventura County to help fight the Mountain Fire.

Local firefighters help fight Mountain Fire in Ventura County Dozens of local firefighters are in Ventura County to help fight the Mountain Fire.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of local firefighters are in Ventura County to help fight the Mountain Fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire has scorched through more than 19,644 acres.

The Santa Ana winds have been gusting over 50 miles per hour, creating challenges for crews.

Firefighters are also working through dry conditions and hilly terrain during the firefight.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning near Santa Paula.

Tulare County Battalion Chief Joe Rosa is at the fire with his strike team and five engines.

"We have an Emergency Service Engine from Tulare County, one from Clovis fire, one from Kings County Fire and then Orange Cove Fire District and Bakersfield Fire Department have assisted us," said Rosa.

It has also destroyed homes in Camarillo and Moorpark.

For now, the Central Valley crews are working on structure prep.

Keeping safety a priority, while trying to protect property.

"So we're going around homes. And we're clearing out brush, anything that could be a potential carrier of fire from the ground to the trees. We try to eliminate that, and we try to clear out around the homes," explained Rosa.

Fire departments say California's Mutual Aid system is helping bring state resources to large wildfires like this one.

"It's hard for any one, not just agency, to control a fire of this magnitude," said Kings County Battalion Chief Aaron Parreira.

"Same thing here. If we had a large fire here, we would call for help and they would come in and help."

Firefighters are currently on a 24-hour shift.

After 14 days, needs will be reassessed to see if they will stay and after 21 days local departments will switch out their crews.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.