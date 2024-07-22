Local partnership helps foster children prepare for the school year

A local partnership is taking action to help get kids ready to head back to school.

A local partnership is taking action to help get kids ready to head back to school.

A local partnership is taking action to help get kids ready to head back to school.

A local partnership is taking action to help get kids ready to head back to school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local partnership is taking action to help get kids ready to head back to school.

Famous Footwear and the Ticket to Dream Foundation hosted a shopping spree for local children in foster care.

The kids are part of the Transitions Children's Home program in Fresno.

More than 60 kids got a brand-new free pair of shoes, socks and backpacks.

Transitions Children's Services says this event helped spread joy to the kids.

The Transitions Children's Home program is in need of foster parents.

If you are interested in fostering or would like to donate, head to their website.