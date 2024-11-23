Looking at the healthy benefits of walking

Working out and sweating doesn't always have to be intense. Even going on brisk walks can help improve both your physical and mental health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People can be seen roaming the trails at Woodward Park early on Friday.

Every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, at the corner of Friant and Fort Washington Road in northeast Fresno, the Fresno Run Club meets at that part of the park.

It's not just to run, but also to get their steps in.

"Going out there, doing something every day, pushing yourself to do something you don't want to do, I think it does wonders," says Giordano Primavera.

Primavera founded the Fresno Run Club only three months ago.

What started as only three people on a weekend morning has turned into over 70 members.

"I've always been passionate about the fitness community, and I wanted to create a space where we can have people of all fitness levels come together and work together to achieve their goals, but also create meaningful relationships," Primavera said.

Just because "run" is in the name, it's not a requirement for people to do.

"It's more so about getting out and doing something active every day," Primavera said. "Whether you're walking, jogging or running, just doing as much as you can and trying to be better is what it's all about."

Doctors say going on walks can help reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Being active isn't just about having intense, physical workouts. It also means you can go on at your own pace.

Health experts recommend going for a walk for at least thirty minutes.

Dr. Humberto Avila, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, says it's okay to start off slow.

"Especially if you're new to it, if it's been a long time since you've been exercising or you're having difficulty finding motivation, I would say 10 minutes or 15 minutes is a great way to start," Dr. Avila said.

Dr. Avila adds building off your short-term goals can lead to long-term success.

Primavera hopes to continue growing his fitness club and says anyone and everyone is welcome.

