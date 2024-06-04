Madera residents advised to not use water due to sewer line failure

Madera residents are advised to avoid the use of water until Tuesday morning due to a sewer line failure.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police have issued an advisory to all city and Parksdale residents.

Due to a sewer trunk failure in the area of Avenue 13, residents are being asked to avoid using water until Tuesday morning.

Officials say the request is critical to aid in repair efforts and prevent further complications. Barring any issues, the estimated time of restored flow is between 6 to 9 a.m.

Residents should avoid using the dishwasher, watering plants, taking showers or flushing the toilet.

The city says tap water is safe to consume.

