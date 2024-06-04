State of emergency remains in effect in Madera due to sewer line failure

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews in Madera working to repair a broken sewage line approximately 20 feet underground on Monday evening.

A local state of emergency remains with residents in Madera and Parksdale being affected by the sewage issue.

Officials are telling them to avoid using the dishwasher, watering plants, and limiting showers.

"The hole here is probably 25 feet in depth. There's a 48-inch trunk main that runs right underneath the road," explained Madera City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez.

"Everything on top collapsed into the sewer line."

He said the city had plans to pump millions of dollars into fixing the already troubled sewer line in the coming weeks before the road caved in.

"We've had eight point five million dollars to rehab this line. The rest of the funding was going to be the American Rescue Fund Act," said Rodriguez.

The city was fortunate to receive $23.1 million dollars as part of that program."

A little more than one year ago, Rodriguez said the city had a similar incident.

"We had two collapses about sixty feet apart. Putting another wrinkle into the situation is that it went under the railroad line," said Rodriguez.

On Tuesday, crews were strategizing on when they can make a move to repair the sewer line.

"It's a structural liner so when it goes in, it will do two things. It will bridge any problems with the current pipe, and it will also in fact to make the pipe a little more flow efficient," said Keith Helmuth.

Helmuth is an engineer with the City of Madera and said they are working on getting the right parts for the sewer line.

Once it's finished, it could last for the next 50 years.

People who live in the area say the repairs can't come soon enough.

Cynthia Wilson is a care provider and says this incident has a great effect on her workflow.

"It affects my job because I'm given limited hours for my other two IHSS clients that I live out for. And they live down off of pecan and 145," said Wilson.

She hopes the city can get the sinkhole situation repaired as soon as possible.

Officials said there is no risk to the public and drinking water and residents can resume using water regularly by Wednesday morning.

The city said they are working as fast as possible to have the line repaired by the beginning of next week.

