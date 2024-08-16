Man accused of running illegal lab in Reedley facing additional charges

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chinese citizen charged in connection with the illegal bio lab in Reedley is now facing additional charges.

Jai Bei Zhu, also known as David He, will now face counts of conspiracy and wire fraud following an indictment by a federal grand jury.

He was previously indicted for distributing misbranded COVID-19 test kits while also making false statements to authorities about his identity and involvement with the biolabs.

The indictment also charges Zhu's business partner, stating they made more than 1 point 7 million through their fraudulent operations.

He has pleaded not guilty to running the lab that contained unauthorized samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, medical tests, and nearly 1,000 mice.

He is now due back in court next month, while his partner is currently not in custody.

Reedley Code Enforcement tells Action News they are grateful the individuals involved are being held accountable.