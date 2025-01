Man airlifted following shooting in Kingsburg, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. -- The Kingsburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in a neighborhood.

Officers responded to Orange Street near 22nd Avenue just before 3:00 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was later taken by ambulance and then airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting or who was involved.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Kingsburg Police Department.