Man arrested for east central Fresno stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in the east central Fresno stabbing death of 23-year-old Jared Rogers.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Jacob Harshman on Wednesday while serving a search warrant in the area of East Tyler and North Garden avenues.

The stabbing happened after midnight on August 18 at Martin Ray Reilly Park on Chestnut and Turner Avenues.

Police were initially called out for a welfare check on a man who appeared to be bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found Rogers lying in a parking stall with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Fresno Police Department.

