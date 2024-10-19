Man arrested for a shooting at the Orosi Sports Complex that wounded pregnant woman and two others

Three people were hospitalized after they were shot while walking through a sports complex in Tulare County on Thursday night.

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a shooting at the Orosi Sports Complex on October 10th.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Mario De La Cruz on October 17th for his involvement in the shooting.

The Tulare County Sheriff's County Office says the shooting happened in the play area of the Orosi Sports Complex.

Deputies say a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old pregnant woman were walking when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit.

Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a grey hoodie and blue medical mask, now believed to be De La Cruz, creeping up from behind the group, then firing more than five rounds at them, and then running away in the opposite direction.

De La Cruz was also arrested for a separate shooting that happened on the 16th.

