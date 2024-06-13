  • Watch Now

Man arrested for vandalizing Fresno courthouse, deputies say

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have a man in custody accused of vandalizing the downtown courthouse.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have a man in custody accused of vandalizing the downtown courthouse.

Just before 6:30 am Thursday, deputies responded for a glass break to the front glass door of the main courthouse, where people enter for hearings and jury duty.

They say a man had thrown a large rock at the glass door smashing it.

He was chased down and arrested at gunpoint in front of the police department.

It's not yet known why the man smashed the window.

Crews worked to clean up the mess and temporarily repair damage to the door.

