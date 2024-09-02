Man dead, another hospitalized after crashing into tree in Yokuts Valley

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Yokuts Valley.

California Highway Patrol Officers say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Elwood Drive and Fulgham Lane.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Elwood, and for unknown reasons drove into the west dirt shoulder.

That's when the pickup crashed into a tree.

The driver was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center - where he died.

The passenger, Alex Alejo, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Fresno CHP is still investigating the collision.