Man dies after being hit by car in Madera

Man dies after being hit by car in Madera on Saturday night.

Man dies after being hit by car in Madera on Saturday night.

Man dies after being hit by car in Madera on Saturday night.

Man dies after being hit by car in Madera on Saturday night.

MADERA, Calif. -- The Madera Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian collision.

A 53-year-old man was hit by a car on Raymond Road, north of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9 pm on Saturday.

Officers found the man lying in the Southbound lane with injuries to his head and body.

He died at the scene.

Officials say a 71-year-old man was driving the car that hit the victim and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Authorities say the collision is still under investigation.