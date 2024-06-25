Man who drowned at Skaggs Bridge Park identified, officials urge water safety

If you see someone struggling in the water, officials say you should not get in yourself but call 911 instead.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County authorities are urging caution in and around the water amid a rise in drownings.

At least eight people have died in the water just this season here in Central California.

"There's lots of factors, especially on our waterways," Sergeant Chris Tullus with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Boating Enforcement unit said.

"There's overconfidence, there's inexperience, there's alcohol, there's not wearing proper attire."

"The most important thing we want to preach is the water is dangerous."

The latest drowning happened Sunday at Skaggs Bridge Park near Kerman.

What was a fun afternoon on the water took a terrible turn, sending two people to the hospital and leaving one person dead.

The Sheriff's Office has now identified the victim as Sachin Kumar.

He was 20 years old, and officials say he did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

It was a tragic combination that now serves as a sobering reminder.

"Wear a life jacket, and don't be drinking, and make sure you're with a buddy," Tullus said. "If you can't swim, there's no reason to be in the water."

Sunday's incident at Skaggs Bridge Park was the second drowning there in a matter of weeks.

It is the fourth to happen along a Central Valley river.

Officials say the current you see on the surface could be two times as fast below, making it difficult for even the most seasoned swimmers.

"I wouldn't do it without a life jacket ... I wouldn't do it without the proper safety gear," Tullus said.

He has swum his entire life.

If you see someone struggling in the water, officials say you should not get in yourself but call 911 instead.

