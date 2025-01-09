24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found dead on fire in Madera County, deputies investigating as suspicious death

KFSN logo
Thursday, January 9, 2025 3:40PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in the road in Madera County.

Deputies were called out just before 3 am Thursday to Avenue 9 in the area of Lanes Bridge and Highway 41.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man on fire in the road.

Deputies say an initial call to dispatch reported that a woman had set her husband on fire.

A woman has been detained, but deputies are still investigating the relationship between the two.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW