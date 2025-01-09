Man found dead on fire in Madera County, deputies investigating as suspicious death

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was found dead in the road in Madera County.

Deputies were called out just before 3 am Thursday to Avenue 9 in the area of Lanes Bridge and Highway 41.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man on fire in the road.

Deputies say an initial call to dispatch reported that a woman had set her husband on fire.

A woman has been detained, but deputies are still investigating the relationship between the two.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

