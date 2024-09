Man found dead in orchard in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person responsible the death of a man in Reedley.

Authorities found 46-year-old Santos Rios Ventura in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Springfield Avenues just before 8 pm on June 30th.

They say Rios' injuries were consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.