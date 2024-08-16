Man hit and killed by RV in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by an RV in central Fresno.

Police say it happened just after midnight Friday on Belmont and Mariposa avenues.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s laying along Belmont.

Witnesses told police that an RV was going west on Belmont when it hit the man.

Police say based on statements that a second vehicle may have also hit the victim.

Police say the driver is cooperating with officers and is being evaluated for driving under the influence.

The victim has not yet been identified.

