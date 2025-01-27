Man hit and killed by vehicle in north Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a crash that led to a man's death in north Fresno.

It happened after 9 pm Sunday at Herndon and Blackstone.

Police say the victim was a man in his 40s.

Officers arrived at the scene and provided CPR to the victim, who was then taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene and was being evaluated for driving under the influence.

Details into who was responsible for the crash have not been released.

