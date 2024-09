Man hospitalized after being stabbed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened around 5:20 pm in the area of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, formally known as Kings Canyon, and Clovis Avenue.

Fresno police say the man had gotten into an argument with the suspect leading up to the stabbing.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was detained by officers at the scene.