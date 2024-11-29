Man killed in central Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a central Fresno shooting.

22-year-old Anthony Calderon was one of two men who were shot outside an apartment complex at Pleasant and Fedora Avenues just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Calderon, a 28-year-old and a 23-year-old man, were approached by another group of men when, for unknown reasons, someone from the group started firing at them.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes says a total of 54 rounds were fired.

When officers arrived, they found Calderon suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was not injured.

No suspect information was provided. This marks Fresno's 28th homicide of the year, compared to 32 this time last year.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Fresno Police Department.