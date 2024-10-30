Man sentenced for 2022 northeast Fresno DUI crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man behind the wheel of a deadly crash in northeast Fresno learned how long he'll spend behind bars.

Police say back in April 2022, John Ashcraft ran a red light on Friant and Shepard before crashing into and killing 22-year-old Amaya Chenot.

Ashcraft admitted he was high on meth and didn't have a license at the time of the crash.

Wednesday morning, he was sentenced to six years in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

His driving privileges were also suspended for life.