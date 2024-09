Man shot in central Fresno, police say

Police say there was a gathering of friends at a home when a disturbance broke out.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a man being shot in central Fresno.

It happened around 3 am Saturday near Fisher Street and Tyler Avenue.

Officers say one person fired shots at a man and hit him in the foot.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Authorities say people are detained at the scene as the investigation continues.