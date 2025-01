Man shot and killed in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a shooting in Fresno County early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out just after 3 am to Adams at Academy. That's just north of Parlier.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries.

Deputies have not identified the man.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Adams from Academy to Mendocino will be closed until almost 12 pm.