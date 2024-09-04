Man stabbed to death while in car in Merced, police searching for teen

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a teenage suspect after a man was stabbed to death while in his car in Merced.

Authorities say it happened at about 8:30 pm Tuesday in a neighborhood on Alviso Drive and Baxter Drive, near Merino Park.

Police say the victim was in an argument with a teen while sitting in his car that led to the stabbing.

The man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers have not given a suspect description but say it is a juvenile.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.

