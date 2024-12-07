Man stabbed to death in southeast Fresno home, suspect at large, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide in a southeast neighborhood.

Police responded to a home on Jackson and Filmore Avenues at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 40s was found with multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Lt. Paul Cervantes says they are searching for the suspect.

Witnesses who were inside the home say the suspect ran from the home after the stabbing.

Police are asking neighbors to check their home surveillance systems to help with the investigation.

Cervantes says family members witnessed the incident and are cooperating with investigators.

Cervantes says this marks the 29th homicide of the year.

This time last year, there were 34 homicides.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Fresno Police or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.