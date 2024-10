Man and woman found shot dead in Tulare home, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman have been found dead inside a Tulare home Friday morning.

Tulare Police say they received a 911 hang-up call just after 2 a.m. from a home on North Gem Street.

When officers arrived and made entry into the home, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

(edited)