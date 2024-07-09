Mariposa family hopes to rebuild after French Fire destroys home

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Lydia Woolsey, she had the ideal location for a three story-family home overlooking Mariposa County. Now the picture perfect property is filled with ash and rubble.

"I was sad because all photographs, yearbooks, baby blankets, gifts from long ago, just total devastation, I was surprised," said Woolsey.

The French Fire scorched through Mariposa County on the 4th of July - destroying her home and at least three others.

Woolsey was shocked to see the magnitude of her loss when she was allowed to return on Saturday.

"Yes, I absolutely thought something would still be standing, that's why as soon as they let us come up, I had to see for myself," said Woolsey.

Woolsey owned the home with her daughter - and all seven of their family members lived there, including Toni Honseler and their almost 10 month old grandbaby.

"We left with the clothes on our back and that's it, and it's devastating because you have to start everything again and the reality is you really are going to start everything again," said Honseler.

Honseler says they are Mariposa natives, so they've always prepared for wildfire season.

They made sure to remove vegetation to create clearance on the property - but she says the flames spread so quickly - not giving their home a fighting chance.

"Everybody says, have your go bag, have your meds ready, we had our go back we had our meds ready, but it was a matter of we didn't have time to grab it, by the times we got the lives out, which was more important than the go bag and the meds," said Honseler.

The family also moved quickly to evacuate their animals but couldn't find their indoor-outdoor cat, Ollie.

They searched as long as possible before the flames forced them to leave without her.

"We didn't think she was gonna make it, so we are very very blessed that we found her the next day," said Honseler.

Now - they are in limbo as they try to determine if they will be able to rebuild.

"Still trying to figure out how to go about it with the homeowners insurance, where people can land so we can go on with our lives, go to work," said Woolsey.

They know an opportunity for their entire family to live together comfortably on this burned property in the future is not likely. But they are just grateful for the strong community support.

"The county of Mariposa is extremely generous, people have been pouring in with baby items, etc.," said Woolsey.

"Do you know the motto in Mariposa is Mariposa Strong, and I see it is Mariposa Strong now," said Honseler.

They are also having trouble finding a space currently big enough for their two elderly great Dane dogs - as they are all staying in separate homes.

They also have a GoFundMe as they work to figure out their next steps.

